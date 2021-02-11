BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BG Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BGMD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 407.3% from the January 14th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

BGMD opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. BG Medicine has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

BG Medicine Company Profile

BG Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic products used to guide the patients suffering from heart failure and related disorders in the United States. The company offers BGM Galectin-3 Test, an in vitro diagnostic device that measures galectin-3 in serum or plasma by enzyme linked immunosorbent assay on a microtiter plate platform; and CardioSCORE Test, a multi-analyte biomarker-based blood test used for the assessment of near-term risk of atherothrombotic cardiovascular events, such as heart attack and ischemic stroke.

