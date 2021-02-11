BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,210 ($28.87) to GBX 2,390 ($31.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP Group (BHP.L) stock opened at GBX 2,107.50 ($27.53) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £44.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,069.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,807.38. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

