Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) Shares Gap Down to $59.24

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.24, but opened at $40.00. Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares last traded at $44.03, with a volume of 3,175 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

