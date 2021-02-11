Bilby (LON:BILB) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.50

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 196600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £20.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 23.16.

About Bilby (LON:BILB)

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

