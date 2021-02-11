Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji Sells 9,064 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 9,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,631,882.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BILL opened at $192.00 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -369.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.11.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $4,352,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.