Binance USD (BUSD) Market Cap Hits $1.69 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC on exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $3.39 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00058438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.17 or 0.01103811 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00054059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.34 or 0.05358823 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00019067 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003983 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00035485 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,688,785,541 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.