BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.59. 147,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,086. BioLife Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.97, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,408 shares of company stock worth $17,975,340 in the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $17,934,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,640,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.