Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 72,128 Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 72,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $1,445,445.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 29,730 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $605,600.10.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,421 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $974,714.73.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 706,825 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $14,136,500.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 13,006 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $276,117.38.

On Friday, January 22nd, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 24,695 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $536,375.40.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.34 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $381,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

