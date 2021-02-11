Bitcoin Cash ABC Market Cap Hits $330.45 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $330.45 million and $14.97 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for $17.79 or 0.00036981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,110.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $530.70 or 0.01103077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.47 or 0.00466562 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003401 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00005836 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

