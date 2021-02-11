BitDegree Price Reaches $0.0014 (BDG)

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One BitDegree token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $522,916.83 and $95.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitDegree has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitDegree

BitDegree is a token. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 tokens. The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using U.S. dollars.

