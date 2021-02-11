BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to announce sales of $91.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the highest is $92.00 million. BlackLine reported sales of $80.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year sales of $347.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $347.40 million to $348.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $410.20 million, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $423.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackLine.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $148.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.49 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a one year low of $38.32 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

In other news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

