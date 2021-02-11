BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.5-96.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.75 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.38-0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $2.37 on Thursday, hitting $150.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 869,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,643. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day moving average of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.92 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BL has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.44.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

