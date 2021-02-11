BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $229.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, President Nik Singhal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 73,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,671.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen K. Usifer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at $185,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock Capital Investment (BKCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.