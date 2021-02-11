BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of BHK stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.59.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

