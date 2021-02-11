BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the third quarter worth $176,000.

Shares of NYSE:BHK opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $11.44 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. This is an increase from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

