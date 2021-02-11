BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BKN opened at $18.24 on Thursday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $10.73 and a 52 week high of $18.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

