BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MEN)

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

MEN stock opened at $12.49 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

