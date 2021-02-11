BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund (NYSE:MUC) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.19

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 35610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,828,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,559,000 after purchasing an additional 814,335 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,204,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,838,000 after acquiring an additional 794,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 56,484 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 27,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth $392,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

