BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MUH)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

