BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE MYJ opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

