Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 21,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

