Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Blue Bird updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

BLBD traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.87. The company had a trading volume of 519,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,418. The company has a market cap of $511.23 million, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

