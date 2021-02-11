Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition (NYSE:BOAC) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.92 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 204,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 239,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.88.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:BOAC)

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

