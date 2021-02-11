BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of BlueScope Steel stock remained flat at $$65.53 during trading on Thursday. 48 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982. BlueScope Steel has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48.

Get BlueScope Steel alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLSFY. Citigroup raised shares of BlueScope Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BlueScope Steel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for BlueScope Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueScope Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.