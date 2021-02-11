Blur (BLUR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $109,320.63

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded up 173% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Blur coin can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blur has traded 129% higher against the dollar. Blur has a market cap of $109,320.63 and approximately $40,906.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00257625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00076926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00084030 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,684.64 or 0.96672267 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,817,551 coins and its circulating supply is 6,457,551 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash.

Blur Coin Trading

Blur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

