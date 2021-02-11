BMO Capital Markets Increases Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target to C$11.30

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$11.30 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PL. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.30 in a report on Monday. Cormark lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.38.

PL opened at C$11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.52. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The firm has a market cap of C$369.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.85.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$131.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$127.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.55, for a total value of C$427,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,115,369 shares in the company, valued at C$35,166,651.18.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) Company Profile

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

