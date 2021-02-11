BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Outperform

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $48.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 162.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,576,000 after buying an additional 163,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

