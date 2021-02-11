BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas restated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

BNPQY stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

