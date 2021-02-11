BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, a growth of 310.7% from the January 14th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BNPQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 960,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,161. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.70. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $29.28.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

