Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.50

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bodycote has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

About Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

