Bollard Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 1.3% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,281,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,412,000 after purchasing an additional 115,008 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,126,345,000 after buying an additional 194,728 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,761,000 after buying an additional 175,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.80.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $196.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

