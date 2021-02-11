Bollard Group LLC Has $16.07 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bollard Group LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 169,417 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for about 0.6% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Enbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Enbridge by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 19,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 109,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 52,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average is $31.67. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.