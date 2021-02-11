Bollard Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bollard Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $4.98 on Thursday, reaching $94.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,868. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.20. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

