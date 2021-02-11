Bollard Group LLC Trims Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “fair value” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,363,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 29,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $142.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $408.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.