Bollard Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bollard Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 69.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 81,067 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $92.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,863,272. The stock has a market cap of $171.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

