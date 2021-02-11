Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.47.

Several research firms recently commented on BDRBF. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Bombardier from $0.43 to $0.55 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Bombardier stock remained flat at $$0.50 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,423. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34.

About Bombardier

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

