Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $329,000 Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.16. The stock had a trading volume of 62,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,054. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

