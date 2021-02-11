Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New $504,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 166,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,410,397. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.70. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

