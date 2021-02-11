Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $256.15. 1,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.60. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.17 and a fifty-two week high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

