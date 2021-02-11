Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 31,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 866,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.42. 56,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,987. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

