Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $311.64. 22,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $318.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

