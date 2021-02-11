Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes $265,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA IYF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.86. 12,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,014. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.62 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.70.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

