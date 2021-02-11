boohoo group’s (BHOOY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $97.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26 and a beta of 0.82. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.15.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

