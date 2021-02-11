Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) Shares Gap Up to $1.66

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.66, but opened at $1.99. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 670,036 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.83. The company has a market cap of £7.52 million and a PE ratio of -5.17.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (BOR.L) (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

