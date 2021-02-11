BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £312 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) insider Bernard Looney bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63).

Bernard Looney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Bernard Looney purchased 105 shares of BP stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £313.95 ($410.18).

BP stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 259.10 ($3.39). The company had a trading volume of 63,916,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market capitalization of £52.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 270.55 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 247.10. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.82 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 363.53 ($4.75).

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

