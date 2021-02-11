Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 31,102 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $51.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

