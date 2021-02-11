Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,290 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $214.40 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average is $214.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.07.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

