Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $97.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $98.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.41.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

