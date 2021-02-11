BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 437.6% in January

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 437.6% from the January 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,748,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBRW opened at $0.01 on Thursday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

BrewBilt Manufacturing Company Profile

BrewBilt Manufacturing, LLC designs and manufactures custom brewery systems and tanks for craft brewers. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Grass Valley, California.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.