Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) Shares Gap Up to $66.50

Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.50, but opened at $70.00. Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 338,076 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.58. The company has a market capitalization of £156.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38.

About Brickability Group Plc (BRCK.L) (LON:BRCK)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Products and Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates, as well as joinery materials, radiators, and associated parts and accessories.

